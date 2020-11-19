4 hours ago

The national Democratic Congress has announced its going to embark on Probity and Accountability March with other Ghanaians amid " serious threats" of corruption under President Akufo Addo.

The march is scheduled for 26th November is in honour honor of the memory and legacy of the late President and founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings, who had always preached for the values of "Probity and Accountability.

It comes at a time there is growing doubts across the country over the ability of the Akufo Addo adminstration to fight corruption after the resignation of the Special Prosecutor, who accused the sitting president of interference.

A statement issued by the NDC indicates the honour walk is going to see the participation of other political parties and civil society groups.

"The National Democratic Congress (NDC), wishes to inform the general public that it will, in conjunction with other Political Parties, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and all progressive forces embark on a Probity and Accountability March, in honor of the memory and legacy of the Founder of the party and Ghana’s 4th Republic, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings," the statement read.

"The march is scheduled for Thursday, 26th November, 2020 in Accra and is intended to rekindle the principles of probity and accountability which were zealously championed by Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, but have come under serious threats, as evident by recent developments in the country."

The NDC on Sunday held a night vigil in Accra for the late President who died on the 12th of November aged 73.

The flag bearer of the party Mr John Mahama and other party officials have already signed the book of condolence as seven days of morning announced by the Government end on Friday 20th.

Read full statement below

For immediate release

PROBITY AND ACCOUNTABILITY MARCH IN HONOR OF FLT. LT. JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), wishes to inform the general public that it will, in conjunction with other Political Parties, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and all progressive forces embark on a Probity and Accountability March, in honor of the memory and legacy of the Founder of the party and Ghana’s 4th Republic, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

The march is scheduled for Thursday, 26th November, 2020 in Accra and is intended to rekindle the principles of probity and accountability which were zealously championed by Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, but have come under serious threats, as evident by recent developments in the country.

The party believes that it is imperative at this time to rally Ghanaians to uphold and respect the principles of probity and accountability enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, even as the nation prepares for the December 7 Polls.

The NDC kindly invites all its teeming supporters, Political Parties including the ruling New Patriotic Party, CSOs and the general public to join in this march, which is a befitting tribute to the memory of Ghana's foremost anti-corruption giant.

Details about the time of the March converging point, among others will be communicated to the general public in due course.

DATED IN ACCRA, THIS 19TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2020.

Signed,

Comrade Johnson Asiedu Nketia

(General Secretary)