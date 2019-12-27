31 minutes ago

Right Reverend Emmanuel Asare-Kusi, Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Methodist Church, has called on the public to remember to always pray for successful elections next year.

He said Christians need to pray for the country to continue to enjoy peace before and after the elections.

Bishop Asare-Kusi said it is only when there is peace that all can say that Ghana has been successful again as it has always been since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

This was part of his Christmas message delivered at the Koforidua Wesley Methodist Cathedral at Koforidua on Christmas day.

Bishop Asare- Kusi said the birth of Jesus Christ signifies peace and urged Christians to share the peace of Christmas with others in their daily interactions with them.

He urged the youth not only to pray for peace but to work and engage in activities that promote peace in the country.