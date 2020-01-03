50 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Thursday announced that they have dissolved all technical teams of various national teams male and female with immediate effect.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dissolved the technical teams of all national teams with immediate effect."

"The decision affects both male and female national teams."

"The GFA extends its appreciation to all coaches and members of the respective national teams for their contributions to our national teams and Ghana football." the GFA announced in a statement.

Kwasi Appiah's contract expired in December last year and the FA refused to extend his contract before deciding to dissolve all technical teams of national teams.

SOME REACTIONS BELOW:



