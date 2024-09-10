19 minutes ago

A former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, has stated that Ghanaians will be doomed should they vote for the governing NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Speaking on a panel discussion on TV3's "Key Points" on September 7, 2024, while commenting on recent illegal mining activities destroying water bodies in the country, he stated that under the current leadership of the NPP, Ghanaians will lose their respect should they still give the mandate for the party to continue in power.

Nana Ohene Ntow who is now a special advisor to independent presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen, then called for an independent person to rescue the nation.

“I want to go non-emotional, but let me repeat the same words. If the NPP wins the upcoming election under the current circumstances of corruption, galamsey, economic mismanagement, and hardships, Ghanaians will be finished.

“They will never respect Ghanaians anymore and will become more impudent and brazen in whatever they do. The arrogance of power will be totally uncontrollable. I believe we need an independent candidate,” he said.