1 hour ago

Mr Dennis Amfo-Sefah, the Tema West Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has predicted a massive turn-out in fresh registration process that the Electoral Commission is preparing to undertake.

“Anybody who is sure of himself can come and wager a bet with me, when the EC eventually opens registration centres for the new registration process, the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians will turn up to register.”

Speaking exclusively in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on their preparedness towards the exercise, should it come off, Mr. Amfo-Sefah, who is popularly known as Nana Boakye, said the massive turnout will be a resounding rebuff to the claims by some opposition parties that Ghanaians were not enthused about the idea.

According to him, the massive turnout will also serve as the starting point of the NPP’s victory in the December 2020 elections.

Mr Amfo-Sefah’s take comes as the NDC and other opposition parties have intensified campaigns and marches to pressure the EC to abandon the idea of compiling a new biometric register for the 2020 election.

Even though Electoral Commission has justified that the country needed a new register as the old biometric solution, which was years old had exhausted its service life span, the NDC has been leading protest marches against the move.

The first march was held in Tamale, the Northern regional capital with another one planned for Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, the marches are taking place in spite of the fact that the EC had already secured funding from Parliament to undertake the exercise.

“As for the NDC, doing the Johnnie Walker marches is one thing that they are experts in and so nobody can begrudge them the right to do their usual walking exercise. However, it is not true that what they are doing are in the interest of Ghanaians. When the time comes, Ghanaians will show them that they cannot think for them,” Nana Boakye said.

He called on Ghanaians to turn up and register for the new biometric voters ID card when the EC sets up to do so across the country.

“Every NPP member sand supporter is under obligation to be first to line up to register when the process starts and I use this opportunity to call on them to wait for the opportunity.”

The EC has said that it is likely to complete the compilation of the new register by June.