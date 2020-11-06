2 hours ago

Ghana will face Sudan in an AFCON 2021 qualifier double header later this month and their opponents have stepped up preparations for the tie.

They are set to play a friendly game against Ethiopa today as part of their preparations for the double header against Ghana.

Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, 12th November before traveling to Khartoum for the reverse fixture five days later.

The Falcons of Jediane have been camping in Khartoum ahead of the crunch fixture against four time AFCON winners.

Ghana currently lie top of Group C with six points after wins of Sao Tome and Principe and South Africa.