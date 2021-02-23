21 minutes ago

A Gambian has decided to compete at the Winter Olympics after picking inspiration from Ghana's Akwasi Frimpong's exploit in the sports discipline.

Amadou Krubally who saw Ghana’s Akwasi Frimpong compete at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games for Ghana and Africa got inspired, reached out to him and started a winter sport federation for the Republic of Gambia.

This past weekend, the two met for the first time and competed at the IBSF ICC races in Innsbruck, Austria.

Frimpong said he felt so proud to see his fellow African breaking barriers and challenge the status quo.

“This kid is quick at the start and can slide. I am xcited for his future in the sport and I hope to see more Africans compete in winter sport” he said.

Athlete Akwasi Frimpong in 2018 said he want to inspire others to take up winter sports.

The former sprinter in 2018 qualified to compete as Ghana’s first Olympic skeleton athlete at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Akwasi Frimpong earned Africa’s sole male continental representation in skeleton by rising up the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) rankings.

He started out ranked as 104 in the world and moved to 99th best, rose up to 80th, then made a dramatic leap to become world number 55 to qualify for PyeongChang.

Skeleton as a non-contact sport derives its name from the bony appearance of the sled used by riders.