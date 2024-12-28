1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Alex Opoku Sarfo has earned a prestigious spot on the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) list as the 15th-best U21 defensive or holding midfielder in the world.

This remarkable recognition highlights Sarfo's immense talent, discipline, and work ethic on the pitch.

At just 20 years old, the Aris Limassol midfielder has demonstrated a level of maturity and composure beyond his years.

His ability to read the game, recover possession, and initiate counterattacks has made him stand out in his role.

Sarfo has been a key figure for Aris in the Cypriot League this season, making 14 appearances and earning a spot in the league's Team of the Week once.

His performances have not only bolstered his team but also drawn the attention of football analysts worldwide, cementing his reputation as one of the most promising young talents in football.

The CIES report analyzed players born in 2004 or later from 65 leagues around the globe, focusing on those who excelled during the ongoing or recently concluded season.

Sarfo's inclusion among the elite U21 midfielders underlines his consistent contributions and potential for even greater accomplishments in the future.

Having started his career at Benab FC, Sarfo’s rise to international acclaim is a testament to his dedication and skill.

This recognition not only marks a significant milestone in his career but also serves as an inspiration for young Ghanaian footballers aspiring to reach the global stage.