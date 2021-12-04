4 hours ago

Ghana's Ambassador to Algeria, H.E Nana Kwesi Arhin on Friday paid a visit to Ghana's sole representative in Africa inter club competition Hearts of Oak in Béchar ahead of their game against JS Saoura in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Hearts of Oak had a laborious journey to Algeria as they spent nearly two days en route to Algeria after passing through Ivory Coast and other places before arriving in Bechar on Thursday night.

The ambassador assured the club that they have their support and will do everything to help them succeed while Hearts also presented a replica jersey to the ambassador.

The Ghanaian champions have a healthy 2-0 advantage heading into the second leg tie.

Goals from midfielder Salifu Ibrahim and his replacement Isaac Agyenim Boateng helped the phobians overcome the Algerian side.

The phobians are traveling to Algeria with a 23 man squad and will need to avoid a defeat of 3-0 margin to progress to the group stage.

Hearts started in the CAF Champions League and defeated Guinean side CI Kaamsar in the preliminary stage but lost to Moroccan side Wydad AC 6-2 on aggregate to drop into the CAF Confederations Cup.

The game will come off on Sunday at the Stade 20 Août 1955 on Sunday at 4:45pm local time.