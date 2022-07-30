2 hours ago

Ghana’s Ambassador to Benin Her Excellency Christine Churcher has called on the Black Galaxies at their Hotel in Cotonou to formally welcome them and to urge them to record a resounding victory over the Squirrels on Saturday.

‘’Football remains a beautiful thing for relaxation and for future building. But it also remain a passion that when you follow can take you to places. I thank God for your safe arrival here. I am sure you have enjoyed this place’’ the former lawmaker said.

‘’Tomorrow all of us will be watching for goals. We wish you the best of luck, unity of purpose, remain United and show respect to the leaders.

‘’Whenever a team loses, it’s the coaches’ fault but this time you are not in trouble because the goals are already there. Go there confidently and do better than what you did in Cape Coast because Ghana is here.

‘’We have come to let you know that we are solidly behind you, feel at home because the mission is solidly behind you.

‘’May the good Lord take your boots and mark them with victory sign. When you get there, may the Almighty God rain goals on the day’’ she said.

Her Excellency Christine Churcher was in the company of Head of Chancery Ms. Abena Agyeiwaa Kumi, Confidential Secretary Constance Gyasi Dapaah and Accounts Officer Edith Quarshie.

The Black Galaxies go into the match with a 3-0 advantage from the 1st leg played in Cape Coast last Sunday.