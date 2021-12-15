3 hours ago

Legendary former Ghana Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan is currently in Niger as one of the high profile players to help celebrate this year’s Gala de la Republique.

The games which will be played in Niamey on December 17th will also have Patrick Mboma, Jonathan Pitroipa, El Hadji Diouf, Aziz Bouderbala and other big names all participating.

The games forms part of Niger’s republic day celebrations which falls on December 18th.

This is the first time the country is assembling huge profile football names on the continent to feature in a game ahead of their republic day

' These are, among others, Asamoah Gyan, Elhadj Diouf from Senegal, N'wankwo Kanu from Nigeria, Ptrick Mboma, Didier Drogba from the Ivory Coast, Samuel Eto'o from Cameroon, Issoufou Danté from Niger

"This Republic Gala aims to consolidate social cohesion, national unity and make the country visible,” explained Mr. Sahanine Mahamadou.

"All proceeds from the event will go directly to the families of the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) who fell on the field of honor," he added.

Gala de la République, which will be held on December 17, 2021 at the General Seyni Kountché stadium, is a gift from the President of the Republic, Mr. Mohamed Bazoum to all Nigerien youth according to his organizing committee.