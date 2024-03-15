3 hours ago

Benjamin Azamati, Ghana's record holder in the 100m sprint, is determined to lead the 4x100m relay team in defending their title at the 2023 African Games, set to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Azamati was a crucial member of the Ghanaian relay team that secured gold at the 2019 African Games, and he is eager to replicate that success once again.

As athletics events kick off on March 18th, Azamati reflects on his journey, expressing gratitude for returning to where his professional career began.

In an exclusive interview with 3Sports ahead of the Games, Azamati conveyed his confidence in the team's ability to not only make the podium but also improve their personal records, with an eye on securing spots for the 2024 Olympic Games.

"We are looking forward to defending our title, and I think looking back from five years ago, I think we have all improved. We are all way better athletes now and we are ready to defend our title," Azamati affirmed.

He emphasized the significance of achieving good personal times at the Games, as it serves as a pathway to Olympic qualification.

Despite holding Ghana's 100m record, Azamati is yet to clinch an individual medal for the nation at the African Games.

However, he remains optimistic about his prospects this time around, hoping to change the narrative and contribute to Ghana's medal tally on an individual level.