Ghanaian youth international, Benjamin Tetteh registered his name on the Score-sheet for Sparta Prague in their cup quarter final win on Wednesday.

The 22-year old former Dreams FC attacker scored his team’s second goal in their 5-0 drubbing of Banik Ostrava in the Czech Republic Cup quarter-finals.

The goal took Tetteh's rally to five for the season coupled with four assists.

David Hancko scored in the first half before Tetteh’s 54th minutes strike to make it 2-0 to the home side.

David Moberg Karlsson made it three to the host from the spot two minutes after the hour mark before Martin Frydek and Adam Hlozek made it a resounding 5-0 win to the host on the 76th and 81st minutes respectively to send Sparta to the semi’s of the Czech Republic Cup.