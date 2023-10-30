1 hour ago

Ghanaian international Bernard Tekpetey played a key role in Ludogorets' recent victory over Hebar in the Bulgarian top-flight league. Tekpetey was in the starting lineup, contributing to his team's 3-1 win at home on Sunday.

The forward, who has been seeking a national team call-up for the Black Stars, continued to make his mark in Bulgaria.

He showcased his goal-scoring ability by opening the scoring for Ludogorets just 11 minutes into the game, connecting with a pass from Norwegian international Aslak Fonn Witry.

Before the halftime break, Aslak Fonn Witry extended Ludogorets' lead by scoring the second goal for the hosts.

Although Bulgarian international Stefan Tsonkov managed to reduce the deficit for Hebar in the 86th minute, Ludogorets secured their win with a final goal two minutes before full time.

Tekpetey, 26 years old, has now scored five goals in 12 games for Ludogorets in the Bulgarian league this season.