Ghana's coronavirus cases have risen to 1671 with 188 recoveries, the Ghana Health Service has disclosed in a press briefing.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday afternoon at the Ministry of Information, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, stated that 563 of the infected were from general surveillance.

According to him, 1,461 are well or showing “no symptoms and responding to treatment”.

Out of the total cases, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said six patients are “critically ill” with two of them at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), three at Ga East Municipal Hospital and one at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

More to follow...