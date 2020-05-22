2 hours ago

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 6,486 from the 6,269 announced last Wednesday.

The latest update according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) represents 217 new cases confirmed in the country.

The update also indicates that 53 more persons have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,951.

As of Friday, May 22, 2020, the death toll remains at 31.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in Ghana is now at 4,504.

The Greater Accra region is still leading the chart with 4,699 cases, followed by the Ashanti region with 988 cases.

The cases in the Western and Central regions has increased to 195 and 287 respectively.

Savannah, Ahafo and Bono East regions remain the three regions out of the 16 regions in Ghana yet to record a case of the novel Coronavirus.

Find below the Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 4,699

Ashanti Region - 988

Central Region - 287

Western Region - 195

Eastern Region - 106

Western North Region - 57

Volta Region - 44

Northern Region - 34

Oti Region - 26

Upper East Region - 26

Upper West Region - 21

North East Region - 2

Bono Region - 1

Savannah Region - 0

Ahafo Region - 0

Bono East Region - 0