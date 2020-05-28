19 minutes ago

Ghana has 186 new COVID-19 cases to put the current confirmed case count to 7,303, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

On the official website of Ghana Health Service, 2,412 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier have also recovered.

This implies that as of the last update, 95 more persons have recovered from the novel Coronavirus.

Death toll still stands at 34.

The current total active cases stand at 4,857.

The Ghanaian Health officials have so far conducted 205,890 COVID-19 tests.

Per the regional update, the Ghana Health Service website also announced on May 27, 2020, that, the Greater region has recorded 140 of the new cases, followed by the Central region with 23 new cases.

The Ashanti region recorded 14 new cases, with the Eastern Region recording 9 new cases.

The Greater Accra region still leads the regional confirmed case count chart with 5,148 cases. The Ashanti and Central regions follow with 1,099 and 334 cases respectively.

Ahafo and Bono East regions are yet to record a case since Ghana recorded its first two cases of the virus.

Find below the regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 5,148

Ashanti Region – 1,099

Central Region – 360

Western Region – 344

Eastern Region – 117

Western North Region – 62

Volta Region – 59

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0