Ghana has recorded 427 new Coronavirus cases, increasing the country's coronavirus case count to 5127.

This was announced by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Aboagye at a media briefing on Tuesday 12th May 2020.

The Greater Accra region has recorded 89 new cases whilst the Ashanti region has 307 new cases. The Central region has also recorded 27 new cases with the Western and Volta regions recording 3 and 1 new cases respectively.

According to Dr. Aboagye, majority of the new cases were recorded from workplaces.

"Let's create the necessary space at workplaces because they are becoming hotspots," he said.

Of the 5127 cases, 1474 were recorded from routine surveillance, 115 are travellers who were put into mandatory quarantine upon arrival and the remaining 3,538 were identified from enhanced surveillance.

Recoveries and deaths, however, still stand at 494 and 22 respectively bringing the active cases to 4611.

“Our total recoveries as at yesterday is 494 and we have about 180 awaiting their second negative tests which will increase the number of recoveries.’ Dr. Aboagye added.

Source: Ghanaweb