Latest updates from the Ghana Health Service have revealed that Ghana has lost three more lives in the Coronavirus fight whilst the country has recorded 304 new cases.

Recoveries currently stand at 4,146 with 7,215 active cases.

6 patients are said to be in a critical state with 3 on ventilators whilst 13 patients have severe symptoms.

The new figures are based on the situation in the country as at Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Ghana’s case count currently stands at 11,422 with the Greater Accra region having the highest number of cases, 6,997.

Below is the count of cases in other regions;

Ashanti Region - 2,021

Western Region - 951

Central Region - 621

Volta Region - 250

Eastern Region - 204

Upper East Region - 128

Oti Region - 94

Western North Region - 79

Northern Region - 37

Upper West Region - 22

Bono East Region - 13

North East Region - 2

Savannah Region - 1

Bono Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 1