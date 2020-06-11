42 minutes ago

Ghana has recorded 157 new cases of the novel Coronavirus.

This has pushed the country's confirmed cases to 10,358.

As of Thursday, June 11, 2020, the official website of the Ghana Health Service indicated that 69 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered pushing the recoveries count to 3,824.

The death toll, however, remains at 48.

The Ghana Health Service stated that active cases of COVID-19 is now at 6,486.

Per the regional case count, the Greater Region has recorded 121 new cases bring the case count in the region to 6,642. The Eastern Region has also recorded 23 new cases sending the case count to 198 whilst the Volta Region has recorded 4 new cases of the virus sending the case count to 162.

Oti Region has also recorded 9 COVID-19 new cases sending the total case count of the virus to 47.

Find below the count of cases per Region.

Greater Accra Region - 6,642

Ashanti Region - 1,799

Western Region - 778

Central Region - 539

Eastern Region - 198

Volta Region - 162

Western North Region - 74

Oti Region - 47

Upper East Region - 42

Northern Region - 37

Upper West Region - 22

Bono East Region - 13

North East Region - 2

Savannah Region - 1

Bono Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 1