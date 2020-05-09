1 hour ago

Ghana's case count of the novel Coronavirus is now 4,263, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported.

This latest update indicates that as of Saturday, May 9, 2020, 251 more cases were recorded with 378 recoveries.

Four more deaths have been recorded taking the death toll to 22.

This implies that, the number of active cases is now at 3,907.

The Greater Accra region still leads with 3,641 cases whilst the Ashanti region follows with 252 cases.

Find the regional breakdown below:

Greater Accra Region - 3,641

Ashanti Region - 252

Eastern Region - 96

Central Region - 62

Western North Region - 56

Western Region - 35

Volta Region - 32

Upper East Region - 26

Oti Region - 24

Upper West Region - 20

Northern Region - 16

North East Region - 2

Bono Region - 1

Savannah Region - 0

Ahafo Region - 0

Bono East Region - 0