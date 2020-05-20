3 hours ago

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ghana has increased to 6,096, the Ghana Health Service has said.

The latest figures by the Service indicates 1,773 recoveries from the virus, representing an increase of 19 from the last update.

The number of deaths remain at 31 as of May 19, 2020. Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 4,536

Ashanti Region – 888

Central Region – 256

Western Region – 111

Eastern Region – 100

Western North Region – 57

Volta Region – 41

Northern Region – 31

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0