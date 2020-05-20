The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ghana has increased to 6,096, the Ghana Health Service has said.
The latest figures by the Service indicates 1,773 recoveries from the virus, representing an increase of 19 from the last update.
The number of deaths remain at 31 as of May 19, 2020. Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 4,536
Ashanti Region – 888
Central Region – 256
Western Region – 111
Eastern Region – 100
Western North Region – 57
Volta Region – 41
Northern Region – 31
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Savannah Region – 0
Ahafo Region – 0
Bono East Region – 0
