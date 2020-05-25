3 hours ago

Ghana’s Health Service has announced some new 125 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the country, barely hours after some 66 recorded on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

This brings to total, 6,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana, following Sunday’s 6,683.

The recoveries also have increased by 72, making it 2,070, from its previous 1,998.

The death toll remains at 32.

Regional breakdown

Count of Cases per Region



Greater Accra Region – 4,836



Ashanti Region – 1,062



Central Region – 306



Western Region – 277



Eastern Region – 106



Western North Region – 62



Volta Region – 47



Northern Region – 36



Oti Region – 26



Upper East Region – 26



Upper West Region – 21



North East Region – 2



Savannah Region – 1



Bono Region – 1

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart withcases, followed by the Ashanti and Central Regions withandcases respectively.