Ghana’s Health Service has announced some new 125 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the country, barely hours after some 66 recorded on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
This brings to total, 6,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana, following Sunday’s 6,683.
The recoveries also have increased by 72, making it 2,070, from its previous 1,998.
The death toll remains at 32.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 4,836 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Central Regions with 1,062 and 306 cases respectively.
Count of Cases per Region
- Greater Accra Region – 4,836
- Ashanti Region – 1,062
- Central Region – 306
- Western Region – 277
- Eastern Region – 106
- Western North Region – 62
- Volta Region – 47
- Northern Region – 36
- Oti Region – 26
- Upper East Region – 26
- Upper West Region – 21
- North East Region – 2
- Savannah Region – 1
- Bono Region – 1
