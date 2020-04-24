1 hour ago

Ghana's coronavirus case count has climbed to 1,279 with 134 recoveries and 10 deaths.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Friday, April, 24, 2020.

This means that 125 new cases have been added with 14 more people recovering since a press briefing on Wednesday, April, 22, 2020.

Count of Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region - 1,089

Ashanti Region - 69

Eastern Region - 56

Northern Region - 13

Oti Region - 13

Volta Region - 10

Central Region - 9

Upper West Region - 8

Upper East Region - 8

North East Region - 2

Western Region - 1

Western North Region - 1

Savannah Region - 0

Bono Region - 0

Ahafo Region - 0

Bono East Region - 0

Prez Lifts Partial Lockdown

President Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted the three-week partial lockdown imposed in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi districts.

This is in spite of the country's Coronavirus case count having increased to 1,042 by the time of the lifting.

President Akufo-Addo announced this during his seventh address to the nation on the outbreak today, Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Observe Protocols

Although the lifting of the restrictions may come as a relief to the many whose livelihoods may have been hit hard following the imposition, access to some major sectors remain restricted.

The country’s borders remain closed.

Further to these, all other measures including social distancing are also to be adhered to.

Additionally, suspension of public gathering including religious meetings, still stands; likewise the closure of all educational facilities.