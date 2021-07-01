1 hour ago

ltaly-born Ghanaian forward Davies Mensah has signed for Serie B side Pordenone Calcio on a two-year deal.

He joins the Ramarri from Serie C side US Triestina Calcio a free transfer after refusing to renew his contract for another season.

The 29-year-old forward of Ghanaian descent completed his transfer deal with his club hailing the qualities he brings onboard.

"The Pordenone Calcio announces the signing of the ' attacker Davis Mensah, A statement from the Stadio Guido Teghil outfit read.

The footballer, born in '91, joined the Neroverde Club with a two-year contract , until June 2023.

"Mensah is a winger, who makes speed and physical strength his best qualities. In the last four seasons he has been a reference point for Triestina : in 130 appearances he scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists. Previously the new Pordenone player had been the protagonist with the Virtus Verona shirt."

The Bussolengo-born is still eligible to play for Ghana at the international stage as he is yet to be capped by the ltaly senior national team.