3 hours ago

The Vice Presidential Nominee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has stressed the need to include chiefs in the governance of the country, asserting that Ghana cannot develop without their involvement.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh made these remarks while addressing the chiefs of Agogo in the Asante Akyem North Constituency in the Ashanti Region, as part of his nationwide campaign tour.

He noted that, chiefs have historically been agents of development, playing a crucial role in allocating land for developmental projects.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh argued that, Ghana’s development has stalled since independence because chiefs have been excluded from governance, and he advocated for a new approach to change this narrative.

The queenmother of Agogo, Nana Afrakoma Serwaa Kusi Oboadum, praised Dr. Opoku Prempeh for his respect for tradition and his commitment to uphold it.