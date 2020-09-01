4 hours ago

The Domestic Transfer Matching System for Ghana will be officially activated from September 1,2020.

All Clubs are to note that all local transfer of players should be done through the DTMS.

Clubs are also reminded that whereas player registration will be done through the FIFA Connect, the transfer of players domestically with transfer agreements will be done through the DTMS.

The DTMS platform is designed to facilitate domestic transfers for member associations (MAs) and clubs acting in the same jurisdiction.