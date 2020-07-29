52 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder was injured on Sunday in the fierce twin derby game in Sweden between Djurgården and AIK Solna.

Both clubs were formed three days apart in 1891 and it is the most fiercest of derbies in the Scandinavian region.

The midfielder was forced to leave the field after 33 minutes following a nasty collision and replaced by 18 year old teammate Tom Strannegard.

Ebenezer Ofori who limped out of the game because of the injury ended up on the losing side as his side AIK were beaten by a lone goal to Djurgården.

Both AIK and Djurgården were in great need of three points.

This year's first twin derby at Friends Arena started tamely with few goal scoring chances being created.

The most noteworthy was a penalty appeal when Henok Goitom fell backwards, but the referee waved play on.

It was only half an hour when the home team had to change. Ofori slipped and slithered in the wet grass. It looked like the midfielder may have stretched some muscle or groin.

The doctors took a look at the midfielder before the decision was made for him to leave the pitch.

"He had problems before, says coach Rikard Norling.

In the 77th minute, Djurgården took the lead when Witry elegantly put a free kick straight into goal. It was also the only goal of the match.