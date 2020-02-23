3 hours ago

Preparation began for the 2020 United Soccer League Championship (USL) season as Loudon United returned for pre-season training at Segra Field.

The striker joined his side yesterday as they underwent a series of fitness tests ahead of the campaign.

Amoh resumed training with his club at teams training grounds ahead of the forthcoming season.

He played an instrumental role for his side as they finished 12th on the league log in the USL Championship of the Eastern Conference last season.

The former Kotoko striker scored four goals in fourteen appearances in the USL Championship last season after joining the team team in mid season.

The 2020 United Soccer League Championship (USL) season which is set to commence on March 27.