3 hours ago

Belgium club AS Eupen has announced that Ghanaian international Emmanuel Sowah Adjei will be on trial at the club during their winter training course in Doha, Qatar.

The 21-year old Anderlecht is one of the players Eupen are looking to add to their squad in the January transfer window.

Sowah has had limited playing time with Anderlecht since his promotion from the club's you ranks at the start of the 2016/17 season.

The versatile right back is looking for a start a new chapter with Eupen and was part of the traveling party to Doha that left Belgium Monday for a winter training.

The youngster will be hoping to impress the technical team of Eupen as he is bent on starting a new chapter in his football Career.