2 hours ago

Ghanaian international Ernest Nuamah Appiah was in scintillating form as FC Nordsjælland emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Brøndby IF in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

The Black Stars winger played a pivotal role for his team, starting the match and lasting an impressive 87 minutes on the pitch as FC Nordsjælland secured a commanding home win.

Brøndby IF opened the scoring through Nicolai Vallys in the 37th minute, giving the visitors a one-goal advantage as they headed into halftime.

However, FC Nordsjælland displayed great determination in the second half, mounting a spirited performance to turn the game around in their favor.

Marcus Ingvartsen demonstrated his prowess by leveling the score, connecting perfectly with Ibrahim Osman's pass. The goal reinvigorated the home side, and Ernest Nuamah Appiah added to the team's tally, putting FC Nordsjælland in the lead.

Danish international Martin Frese then sealed the victory for FC Nordsjælland, finding the back of the net in the 80th minute to secure a convincing 3-1 triumph at the Right to Dream Park.

Ernest Nuamah Appiah's performance this season has been explosive for FC Nordsjælland, exemplified by his remarkable hat-trick in the season opener against Viborg.

With his latest goal in the match against Brøndby IF, the winger has now tallied an impressive total of four goals in just three games.

FC Nordsjælland has high ambitions for the current campaign, aiming to clinch the league title.

Ernest Nuamah Appiah's stellar performances will undoubtedly be crucial in the team's pursuit of success in the Danish Superliga. As the season progresses, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate more outstanding displays from the talented Ghanaian winger.