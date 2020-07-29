30 minutes ago

Ghanaian attacker, Ernest Ohemeng has completed his switch to Spanish Segunda División B club Salamanca CF in the ongoing transfer window.

The Spanish third-tier club have announced the acquisition of the talented forward on a free transfer after completing his mandatory medical with the club on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has joined the Black and White lads on a free transfer after ending his stint with Spanish second tier club CD Mirandes.

Ohemeng featured 11 times for CD Mirandes in the Spanish La Liga 2 in the just ended season.

He has previously played for Moreirense, Rio Ave, Coimbra and Arouca after leaving Ghanaian based club Cheetah FC in 2013.