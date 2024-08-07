4 hours ago

Ghanaian FIFA referee Joyce Appiah Obenewa has officially retired from her distinguished career in football officiating, spanning 15 years.

Ms. Appiah Obenewa announced her retirement effective August 1, 2024, marking the end of a remarkable journey that saw her serve both locally and internationally.

Ms. Appiah Obenewa's journey began in the Division One and Two Leagues, where she served as an Assistant Referee for four years before becoming a Center Referee in 2013.

Over her 11 years on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) list, she officiated in numerous prestigious tournaments, including WAFU and World Cup Youth Championship qualifiers, as well as various international club competitions.

In her retirement letter to the GFA General Secretary, Ms. Appiah Obenewa expressed gratitude for the opportunities afforded to her throughout her career.

"I humbly write to inform you and also serve a formal notice of my retirement from my position as a FIFA referee, effective August 1, 2024.

I appreciate the opportunities to be part of and also to serve the Ghana Football Association," she stated.

She reflected on her tenure as a FIFA referee since obtaining her badge in 2014, acknowledging the support she received:

"After considering many factors, I have realized it is time for me to step down from my role as a FIFA referee to make room for the younger ones to come through the ranks."

Ms. Appiah Obenewa also offered her continued support to the GFA, stating, "I will be available and prepared to offer my expertise and provide any other services required to assist the Ghana Football Association upon request. Thank you and God bless you for the opportunity to work with you and to serve as a FIFA referee."

Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the GFA, expressed his appreciation for Ms. Appiah Obenewa's service and assured her of ongoing engagement in developing the next generation of referees.

"You have been an inspiration and we are grateful for all the great service over the years.

The FA will continue to engage and avenues would be made available to enable your continuous contribution to the development of the next generation of Women’s Referees in the country and Africa," he said.

Ms. Appiah Obenewa made history as the first Ghanaian female referee to attend the CAF Elite Referees' Course in Morocco in 2017.

Her career has set a high standard for officiating in Ghanaian football, inspiring future generations of referees.

Joyce Appiah Obenewa's retirement marks the end of an era in Ghanaian football officiating.

Her dedication, skill, and pioneering spirit have left an indelible mark on the sport, and her contributions will continue to be felt as she mentors the next wave of referees.