2 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential aspirant and leader of the Movement for Change, firmly believes that Ghana harbors the potential to clinch the FIFA World Cup.

However, he asserts that this ambitious goal can only be realized through a comprehensive transformation of the country's sports landscape.

In a recent interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi, Kyerematen underscored the urgent need for a substantial shift in governance, particularly within the sports sector.

He reiterated his stance, emphasizing the imperative for transformative reforms to pave the way for Ghana's success on the global football stage.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again - we need a significant shift or transformation in our governance, including sports," he emphasized, highlighting the critical role of effective governance in unlocking Ghana's football potential.

Kyerematen's vision for Ghana's sports industry revolves around his 'Great Transformation Plan (GTP),' a holistic strategy aimed at rejuvenating national morale and elevating the country to new heights across various domains, including sports. Central to this plan is the revitalization of football and the creation of an enabling environment for sporting excellence to thrive.

The timing of Kyerematen's bold declaration coincides with the aftermath of the Black Stars' disappointing performance in recent international competitions, notably the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast. Ghana's failure to secure a single victory and its premature exit from the tournament underscored the urgent need for reform within the sports sector.

Furthermore, the national team's inability to advance beyond the group stage in the 2022 World Cup served as a catalyst for renewed calls for change. Kyerematen firmly believes that his GTP plan has the potential to address these shortcomings and position Ghana as a formidable force in global sports.

As the 2024 elections approach, Kyerematen's "Great Transformation Plan" is poised to emerge as a pivotal issue for voters.

His compelling vision for the future of Ghana's sports and national pride offers a beacon of hope amid widespread disillusionment.

While the realization of his ambition remains uncertain, Kyerematen's unwavering determination to overhaul Ghana's sports landscape is generating excitement and optimism among sports enthusiasts and citizens alike.