28 minutes ago

Ghanaian Youth international Francis Narh has been named in the Belarusian Premier League team of the week for Match Day 10.

The young attacker was in scintillating form over the weekend to earned a spot in the Belarusian Premier League Team of the Week on Match Day 10.

The former Tema Youth star Put up a man of the Match performance adjudged on Friday after helping his Slavia Mozyr side draw 1-1 with Gorodeya.

The former Black Satellites attacker has been in great fork since the start of the Belarusian Premier League scoring two goals in 10 games played.

Slavia Mozyr are currently 12th on the League log with 12 points after 10 games.

The Belarusian Premier League is still ongoing despite the suspension of various European Leagues.