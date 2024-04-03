3 hours ago

Ghana’s Futsal national team have departed Accra for Rabat, Morocco to finalize their preparations for the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations. The contingent, made up of players, Technical staff and Management Committee Members will acclimatize in Rabat for eight days in readiness for the tournament.

Ghana have been paired with host and holders Morocco, Angola, and Zambia in Group A of the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana will open her campaign against Zambia before taking on defending champions and host Morocco and semifinalists in the last edition, Angola in the other group matches.

The top three teams from the tournament will qualify for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan as the CAF representatives.

The 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations is slated for Rabat, Morocco from Saturday, April 11 – Sunday, April 21, 2024.