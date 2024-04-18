4 hours ago

The Ghana Futsal national team recently wrapped up its campaign in the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, facing formidable challenges in Morocco.

Competing in Group A against host nation Morocco, Zambia, and Angola, Ghana encountered difficulties on the field, suffering defeats in all three matches.

In their final encounter against Angola, the Ghana Futsal team endured an 11-3 loss, concluding their AFCON journey without securing a point.

Throughout the tournament, known as the Black Stars, they conceded 24 goals while managing to score eight across all their group matches.

Despite the disappointing results, the participation in the tournament is anticipated to be instrumental in the development of Futsal in Ghana.

This is particularly significant given the nascent nature of the Futsal League in the country.

Now back in Ghana, both the team and coaching staff will engage in thorough reflection on their performance, leveraging the lessons learned to better prepare for future assignments.