The Portugal national football team, which will play the first match against the Black Stars of Ghana in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, has announced a preliminary squad list with 55 players.

According to Portuguese media, Portugal national football team manager Fernando Santos announced the preliminary squad list of 55 players.

The final 26-man squad list is expected to be announced on November 10th.

The schedule before the Qatar World Cup finals has also been revealed with Portugal set to play their final friendly match against Ghana's fierce rivals Nigeria on November 17 at the Istagio Jose Alvarade in Lisbon.

The match against Nigeria is the final game to assess the squad before taking on Ghana in the opening match.

After playing Nigeria, Portugal is expected to enter Qatar one day later for the action to begin.

It is safe to say that all the players who will be selected for Portugal's preliminary roster have been selected.

Veterans such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe, and Rui Patricio, as well as Manchester City players such as Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo, and Portuguese players who are playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers have all been selected.

The following is a list of preliminary entries announced by Portugal.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Rui Patricio (AS Roma/Italy), Anthony López (Olympique Lyonne/France), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Rui Silva (Real Betis/Spain)

DF: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/England), Noonu Tavares (Olympique Marseille/France), Noonu Mendes, Danilo (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Nelson Semedou (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Hubin Dias , Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/England), Cedric Soares (Arsenal/England), Thierry Correira (Valencia/Spain), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Fabiu Cardoso, David Carmo, Pepe (FC Porto), Diogo Reich (Union Berlin/Germany), Jose Ponte, Thiago Jalou (Lille/France), Gonzalu Ignacio (Sporting CP), Domingus Duarte (Getafe/Spain), Mario Hui (Naples/Italy) , Rafael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/Germany)

MF: William Carvalho (Real Betis/Spain), Florentino Luis, Joao Mariu (Benfica), Joao Moutinho, Matteus Nunes, Hubin Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Fabiu Carvalho (Liverpool/England) ), Fabiu Viera (Arsenal/England), Ottabiu (FC Porto), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/England), Bruno Fernandez (Manchester United/England), Renato Sanchez, Vitina (Paris Saint-Germain/France) , Joao Palinha (Fulham/England), Nunu Santos (Sporting CP), Sergio Oliveira (Galatasaray/Turkey)

Forwards: Andre Silva (Leipzig/Germany), Paulinho (Sporting CP), Ricardo Horta (Braga), Daniel Podense, Gonzalu Geddes (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/Portugal) ), João Felix (Atlético Madrid/Spain), Jota (Celtic/Scotland), Pedro Gonsauves (Sporting CP), Fernando Trincan (Sporting CP), Rafael Reang (AC Milan/Italy), Vitina (Braga) )