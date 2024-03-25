9 minutes ago

In a monumental achievement, Team Ghana has etched its name into the annals of history at the 2023 African Games, marking its most successful participation since the inception of the games in 1965.

The nation's tally of 68 medals, comprising 19 golds, 29 silvers, and 20 bronzes, surpasses its previous best of 27 medals achieved during the 1973 Games in Lagos, Nigeria.

Football, the nation's beloved sport, played a pivotal role in this success, with both the men’s and women’s U-20 teams clinching victory in their respective tournaments.

Boxing emerged as a shining beacon, securing four gold medals, led by Samuel Takyi, Ghana’s sole Olympic medalist in Tokyo, and Joseph Commey, a recent Commonwealth Games medalist.

In athletics, Ghana secured three gold medals through Joseph Paul Amoah, Rose Yeboah, and Evans Yamoah.

Though falling short of the initial target of seven gold medals, this achievement remains noteworthy given the intense competition in track and field events.

Women’s hockey contributed another golden moment to Ghana’s triumphant campaign, while Winnifred Ntumi’s weightlifting triumph marked the beginning of Ghana’s historic performance in these Games.

However, it was arm-wrestling that stole the spotlight, earning an astounding eight gold medals and accounting for over 60% of Ghana’s total medal haul.

This remarkable feat propelled arm-wrestling into national prominence, despite being considered a minor sport within the country.

As a result of these outstanding performances, Ghana finished 6th out of 53 participating nations—an impressive leap from its 15th position in the 2019 Rabat edition, where it secured only 13 medals.

Meanwhile, defending champions Egypt retained their title but fell short of their previous record of 260 medals, accumulating 187 medals, including 99 golds.

Runner-up Nigeria secured 10 fewer medals compared to the 2019 Games, amassing a total of 120 medals. South Africa ascended to the third spot, displacing Algeria to fourth place in the final rankings.