5 hours ago

Manchester United's rising star, Kobbie Mainoo, dealt a blow to Ghana's national team hopes as he made his debut for the England senior squad in Saturday's international friendly against Brazil.

Called upon by manager Gareth Southgate, the 18-year-old midfielder stepped onto the pitch during the clash against Brazil at Wembley Stadium, replacing Conor Gallagher in the 75th minute.

Despite Mainoo's entrance, England fell short, suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat against Brazil.

Nevertheless, Mainoo's inclusion in the England squad highlights his swift ascent in the footballing world.

His stellar performances for Manchester United throughout the season captured the attention of Southgate, who decided to award him a senior debut.

Mainoo's journey to the England squad has been remarkable, considering he only made his full Premier League debut against Everton in November 2023.

Despite his relatively limited experience at the top level, Mainoo's inclusion in the squad suggests the significant impact he could have on England's upcoming campaigns, particularly with the European Championships looming ahead.