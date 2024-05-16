2 hours ago

Ghanaian prodigy Jalal Abdullai showcased his talent on the pitch, scoring a brace to propel his club IF Elfsborg to a commanding 6-1 triumph over AIK Stockholm in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The 19-year-old sensation played a pivotal role in Elfsborg's victory, finding the back of the net twice during Round 9 of the Swedish top division clash at Boras Arena.

Abdullai wasted no time in making his mark, opening the scoring just six minutes into the game after receiving an assist from fellow Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo.

Continuing his attacking prowess, Abdullai doubled Elfsborg's lead shortly after, capitalizing on a pass from Kosovan forward Arber Zeneli to extend their advantage.

As the first half drew to a close, Elfsborg further solidified their dominance when Ahmed Qasem capitalized on another Zeneli assist, increasing the scoreline.

Baidoo, showcasing his skill and precision, added his name to the list of scorers shortly after the interval, weaving through the AIK defence before finding the back of the net.

Qasem continued Elfsborg's relentless onslaught, netting his second goal in the 60th minute before completing his hat-trick just before full-time with a confidently converted penalty kick.

Despite a consolation goal from former Manchester City midfielder Bersant Celina, AIK struggled to contain Elfsborg's attacking prowess, ending the game with ten men following a red card to Mads Thychosen.

Abdullai, who joined Elfsborg from Inter Allies FC last season, showcased his immense potential with his stellar performance, tallying two goals in eight appearances in the Swedish Allsvenskan this season.