1 hour ago

Ghana has been dealt a huge blow as first-choice goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after he sustained an injury on Saturday before his side's 3-3 draw game against Burton Albion.

Jojo Wollacott pulled out of the warm-up after hurting his finger at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

He was named in Ghana's provisional 55-man squad list on 2nd November and but the finger injury should see him miss out on Ghana's 26-man squad list which will be announced on Monday, 14th November.

The extent of the Charlton goalkeeper's injury is not yet known but he was due for a scan on Saturday evening and reports are that things are not looking good for Wollacott

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.