1 hour ago

Ghanaian international forward, Jonah Osabutey played saw out the entire duration of the game and scored a goal for his side Royal Mouscron in their 2-1 away win at Zulte Waregem.

The former Tema Youth goal poacher put Royal Mouscron in the lead on the 31st minute.

Osabutey who is on loan from German side Werder Bremen, has been in great form since his temporary move to Belgium in last summer.

Alexei Garcia scored the second goal for Mouscron on the 50th minute before Davy De Fauw pulled a goal for Zulte Waregem on the 57th minute.

The result puts Royal Mouscron on the 10th with 33 points after 26 matches.

Fellow Ghanaian Gideon Mensah played full time for Zulte Waregem and saw yellow carded on the 60th minute.