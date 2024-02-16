2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil has touched down in Los Angeles as he prepares to finalize his transfer to Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy.

The 26-year-old, who has represented Ghana internationally, is scheduled to undergo a medical examination on Friday before officially signing a lucrative four-year contract reportedly valued at around 8 million Euros.

Paintsil's move to LA Galaxy marks the end of his six-year tenure with Belgian giants KRC Genk, where he notably clinched a league title during his stint.

Renowned for his contributions on the field, Paintsil emerged as a pivotal player for Genk, showcasing impressive performances over the past two seasons.

As a Designated Player for LA Galaxy, Paintsil will command a salary that exceeds the MLS salary cap for players, reflecting the club's significant investment in his talent.

Paintsil's departure from Genk presents a challenge for the Belgian side, as they will only be able to seek a replacement for the winger during the upcoming summer transfer window.

LA Galaxy, a historically successful club in MLS, are bolstering their squad ahead of the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

With their last championship title secured in 2015, the addition of Paintsil signals the club's ambition to reclaim its position among the league's top contenders.

Despite a challenging previous season that saw them finish 13th in the Western Conference and 26th overall, LA Galaxy is poised for a resurgence with the acquisition of Paintsil and other strategic signings.