54 minutes ago

Ghana and Stade Rennais attacking midfielder Kamaldeen Sulemana is in the top 10 (9th) of the ranking of the most valuable players under 23 in the five biggest European championships.

He is not the only player based in France in that list as Lorient's Ibrahima Koné and two other Rennais teammates are also in the list.

He was one of the players in the same list when he landed at Stade Rennais last summer for 20 million euros (excluding bonuses) from FC Nordsjaelland (Denmark), a few months later, the value of Kamaldeen Sulemana has soared again.

In its latest study, the CIES (Football Observatory) places the Ghanaian winger in the top 10 of the most valued players under the age of 23 among the top 5 European clubs.

The former FC Nordsjaelland star is valued at 33.8 million euros, the Rennais winger is ranked 9th in a rankings dominated by two players from RB Leipzig (Germany), Josko Gvardiol (96.2 million euros) and Dominik Szoboszlai (60.3 million euros). euros).

Barcelona youngster Pablo Gavi completes the podium at (58.6 million euros).

In Ligue 1, Sulemana, still injured in the back and unavailable for several weeks, is in second place behind Paris Saint-Germain's young Portuguese left back Nuno Mendes (53 million euros).