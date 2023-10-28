4 hours ago

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana played a key role in Southampton's 3-1 victory over Birmingham City in the English Championship on Saturday afternoon. Sulemana, who played for 76 minutes, provided an assist during the match.

Harwood-Bellis opened the scoring for Southampton by heading in Adam Armstrong's cross, following a short corner routine.

However, the visitors found themselves trailing, and slick play from Saints led to Kamaldeen Sulemana playing a one-two with Adam Armstrong and delivering a cross for Argentine Alcaraz to tap in at the far post.

While Southampton appeared to be in control, a challenge by Bazunu on Burke resulted in a penalty for Birmingham City, which was converted by Jay Stansfield, who came off the bench.

Sulemana has provided three assists in nine league appearances for Southampton.