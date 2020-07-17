34 minutes ago

Ghanaian Youngster, Kamaldeen Sulemana scored twice for FC Nordsjaelland in their 6-3 league defeat to FC Midtjylland at the MCH Arena on Friday evening.

The 18-year-old opened the scoring for the visitors with a fine strike in the opening ten minute of the game only for Ronnie Schwartz level matter for Midtjylland three minutes later via a spot-kick.

Sulemana grabbed his second goal of the day on 23rd minute to end the first half in a 2-1 victory in favor of FC Nordsjaelland.

Following the halftime break, FC Midtjylland put up a flawless performance to score five more goals through Anders Dreyer, Frank Onyeka, Erik Sviatchenko, Ronnie Schwartz, Lasse Vibe.

Danish-born of Ghanaian descent Tochi Phil Chukwuani reduced the deficit for Nordsjaelland with his goal on the 69th minute.

Sulemana lasted on the pitch for 46 minutes before making way for Martin Frese. The game also saw his compatriots Maxwell Woledzi, Isaac Atanga, Ibrahim Sadiq and Abu Francis all featuring.

The double takes the young attacker's tally to four goals in his 12 game outings for FC Nordsjaelland.