1 hour ago

Football statistical website WhoScored.com have rated Ghanaian wonderkid Kamaldeen Sulemana as the second most in form player in the top five European leagues in their last six matches.

The only player ahead of the former Right to Dream academy graduate is Liverpool's in form Mohammed Salah who was rated at 8.88.

Although the season is very young across Europe the statistical website took into account performance of players in their last six matches in their leagues.

The Ghanaian prodigy joined Stade Rennes from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland and has been turning heads with his impeccable form in the French Ligue 1.

Kamldeen Sulemana who has scored four goals for his side in 11 appearances in the league and was handed a rating of 8.14.

He came second ahead of Bayern Munich's goal machine Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic and Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnorld.

Full list below: