1 hour ago

Talented Ghanaian Youngster, Kelvin Nunoo is set to undergo trials at Israeli Premier League club Hapoel Hadera after the Coronavirus outbreak, according to report.

The diminutive midfielder who plays for lower tier club Kokrobite Sky FC is set to undergo a one-month observation at the Israeli top-flight club when football subsequently returns to normal.

The 19-year-old received an offer to train with the Neyata Stadium outfit following his exploits in the Ghanaian lower-tier league.

Following his explosive performance at Kokrobite Sky FC, several Ghana Premier League clubs including Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Elmina Sharks have expressed interest in landing him.

His range of passing, vertical,horizontal, easy optional and his ability to control tempo and unlock defense in matches makes him a delight to watch.

His enormous qualities in midfield likened former Ivory Coast international Yaya Toure.

He previously had stints with Real Tamale United (RTU) and Liberty Professionals.

Nunoo has earned an invitation to the Ghana U20 team by Coach Karim Zito following his sterling output in the Ghanaian lower-tier league.

He is currently one of the highly-rated box-to-box midfielders in the West African country.