2 hours ago

Reports in the Danish media suggest that several European clubs are keen on securing the services of Ghanaian attacker Kudus Mohammed as the youngster nears the end of his contract with top flight side FC Nordsjællan.

The versatile forward has been highly impressive for FC Nordsjælland this season before the coronavirus pandemic halted all football related activities across the globe.

The Ghanaian international helped his side to fifth spot in the Danish Super Liga with two games remaining. He featured 19 times in all competitions scoring on nine occasions and providing an assist.

Kudus has been the subject of several transfer speculations with various top European clubs linked with the Right to Dream Academy graduate.

Confirming the reports, his agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch said they are currently in talks with several clubs and the player is certainly on his way out of the Danish side.

“Many European clubs are in discussions at the moment, but we are not in contact with Olympique Marseille. There are very large teams and intermediate clubs, and Mohammed’s choice will be to join a team where he will have playing time, but he will be spoiled for choice”, the agent told Le Phocéen.

“What is certain is that he will leave Denmark this summer. Obviously, clubs like Salzburg and Leipzig can be on the spot, but also English, Spanish, and Italians. We also have Ligue 1 clubs, but not those that have been mentioned recently”, she added.